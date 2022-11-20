HOW TO DEVELOP THE GRAND BAHAMA HOTEL

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The Free National Movement made a mistake in buying the Grand Lucayan Hotel in Freeport.  They took on a mortgage with the Hutchison Group that abandoned the project after the Hurricane and then fobbed it off on the Government, the naive Free National Movement under Hubert Minnis.  They left it to the PLP to finish the deal to sell when they lost office.  Their deal was announced, and they expected that they could sell the hotel off and get it going.  The PLP came to power and essentially made a big announcement that fell flat almost over the same issues: the people simply did not have the money and of course, there is no airport to support the airlift to support the hotel.  The question we ask is why is it not possible for the government to put together a group of Bahaman business people and support them in buying and developing the hotel.  Forget foreign capital.  Just seems like a distant wish that is unattainable but there must be a way to get Bahamians to own and develop that hotel. Meanwhile, the people of Grand Bahama suffer.

This Week's Posts

THE FNM TRYING TO MAKE A MESS OF FTX

THE STUPIDITY OF THESE ACTIVISTS OVER FTX

DID THE SECURITIES COMMISSION ACT IN PUBLIC INTEREST?

AN ERROR AT THE U N ON UKRAINE

A NOT TOO BAD RESULT IN THE U S ELECTIONS

TRUMP JUMPS INTO THE RACE AGAIN

HOW TO DEVELOP THE GRAND BAHAMA HOTEL

This Month's Posts

AN ERROR AT THE U N ON UKRAINE

A NOT TOO BAD RESULT IN THE U S ELECTIONS

TRUMP JUMPS INTO THE RACE AGAIN

HOW TO DEVELOP THE GRAND BAHAMA HOTEL

SHOTS RING OUT IN FOX HILL

STATE FUNERAL FOR DAVIS KNOWLES

YOU MUST SAVE YOUR MONEY PLPS

Congratulations To Kevin Delancey HIV/Aids Activist Grand Bahama

Happy Anniversary To Sturdee Finance

Fox Hill Branch Meeting With Fred Mitchell MP

The Funeral Of Stalwart Rob McKinney

Fred Mitchell Pays Tribute To David Knowles

AN ERROR AT THE U N ON UKRAINE

A NOT TOO BAD RESULT IN THE U S ELECTIONS

TRUMP JUMPS INTO THE RACE AGAIN

HOW TO DEVELOP THE GRAND BAHAMA HOTEL

SHOTS RING OUT IN FOX HILL

STATE FUNERAL FOR DAVIS KNOWLES

Facebook-f Instagram