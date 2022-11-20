SHOTS RING OUT IN FOX HILL

In Jamaica, the government there has again declared a state of public emergency in a number of parishes in an attempt to get on top of the murders that have taken place over the past year. The Bahamas has done no such thing but people are getting increasingly exasperated by the crime situation where it seems that every little boy and young man has the means and the ability to get their hands on a gun to take out a vendetta on someone who has allegedly wronged them. So on 15 November 2022, there were people simply standing around as they usually do at the Village Store in Fox Hill at the roundabout. Two bad boys in the neighborhood unfortunately as it turns out were standing around. A car pulls up and rolls down the window and a gun comes out. They run into the store. The people fire shots, eight of them into the store. They do not hit their targets but hit two customers in the shop. That is how the night ended. Two people taken to hospital. Fortunately, no one was killed. But this is becoming too routine in The Bahamas and no one seems to know how to put an end to it.