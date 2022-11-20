STATE FUNERAL FOR DAVIS KNOWLES

Governor General Sir Cornelius Smith pays tribute to the late David Knowles MP as he lay in state at the House of Assembly in Nassau on Thursday  17 November 2022.

At the funeral service for the late David Knowles MP is the Governor General Sir Cornelius Smith, the Prime Minister Philip Davis, the Misner of Education Glenys Hanna Martin, and the Minister for the Environment Vaughn Miller. St Matthew’s Church in Nassau 18 November 2022.

The widow Wilamena and the children of David Knowles, the late Member of Parliament at the funeral at St Matthews Church on Friday 18 November 2022.

The committal of the late MP David Knowles in the Eastern Cemetery in Nassau s18 November 2022

Minister for Social Service Obie Wilchcombe presents the flag to the widow of the late David Knowles MP at the Eastern Cemetery on 18 November 22 in Nassau.

