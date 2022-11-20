YOU MUST SAVE YOUR MONEY PLPS

At the Fox Hill Branch meeting D’Arcy Rahming Jr and Senior with Desiree Gibbs and Fred Mitchell

The Fox Hill Branch of the PLP invited D’Arcy Rahming Sr and his son D’Arcy Rahming Jr. to speak to the branch about buying Government bonds.  Fred Mitchell MP has been on the track of economic empowerment during the past month as the PLP struggles with complaints that have not sufficiently addressed the issue of transferring wealth to a new set of Bahamians.  Mr. Mitchell said to the branch on the heels of the presentations that buying government bonds is a safe way to save money.  However,  he added that everyone needed to get independent advice on what is best to invest in but the bottom line PLPs is to save your money.

