A STRIKE COMING AT ATLANTIS

The Government has stepped in with the Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union and President Darron Woods to halt the talk of a strike while the industry is going great guns. The problem appears to be Audrey Oswell and the Atlantis property that first tried to end the unionization of Atlantis and now is refusing to sign a comprehensive industrial agreement. The union started public demonstrations and were threatening to block the bridge from Paradise Island. Let’s hope that saner heads prevail. Particularly on the Atlantis side.