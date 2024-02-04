A POLICEMAN ON THE CUSP OF DEATH

Last week a garbage truck struck a policeman on traffic duty in New Providence, in the midst of the stepped-up activity on crime in the country. He was apparently in mid-road and the vehicle did not see him on a day of interdicting for traffic offences, he was hit and taken to hospital in a coma. The story is he is now brain dead and the family has a decision to make. He is Chief Inspector Tomas McIntosh, in midcareer and with good prospects, a leader in his church St Agnes as President of the Anglican Church Men and considered a leader of the future in the Force and in the church. All of that now appears at an end. This is the price we pay for fighting crime, an innocent life lost, and the question you ask is does the remedy make a cure?