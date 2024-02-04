WHO IS LOOKING OUT FOR THESE BASEBALL YOUNGSTERS?

In the past month, there have been by our count four young Bahamian males who have signed on to contracts into the US baseball professional leagues called Major League Baseball. By our reckoning to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Boston Red Socks. Might have missed one. Well of course there is Jazz Chisolm of the Miami Marlins. They have all been to pay a courtesy call on the Prime Minister Philip Davis who is an avid baseball fan. The country and their parents seem to glory in their success. Our question is while the signings are taking place who is looking after these youngsters and their careers? You know that the US is replete with stories of athletes and artists taken advantage of in their young years when they are hungry for success and fame. In the end, many of them leave their careers, broken up and penniless. Let’s hope that they understand buyer beware.