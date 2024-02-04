CAN THE PLP GET A SECOND TERM THIS TIME?

The PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell announced a diagnostic for the party for the midterm. Each constituency is tasked with doing an assessment of where the party stands now that we are at the midterm. The Chairman is engaged in a tour of all branches to be sure that the message is getting through and that it is time to take a reality check of where we are. The idea is to make sure that the party is geared up and prepared for a run for the year 2026 and get for the first time in a generation a second consecutive term. We think it can be done, but there is a lot of work to be done.