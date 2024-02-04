A VISIT BY THE CHAIRMAN OF THE PLP TO NORTH ABACO

An interesting discovery for the Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell in the constituency of North Abaco is that there is a cultural distinction between the southern end of the constituency (on the one hand) which includes Cooper’s Town, home of former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham and Dundas and Murphy Town. While linked together in a constituency and constitutionally, the people in Little Abaco on which sits Fox Town and Crown Haven, are concerned that too much attention is paid to Dundas, Murphy Town and Cooper’s Town and not enough to Fox Town and Crown Haven and other points on Little Abaco. So the Chairman went to Little Abaco, and then went over to Green Turtle Cay, all on Wednesday 31 January 2024 as part of the long good bye. These are interesting times. The hurricane Dorian did a number on these communities and the recovery is slow in coming but what is important is that the PLP is still alive and kicking in North Abaco.