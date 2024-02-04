THE MOOD OF THE SUPPORTERS

The Charman of the PLP Fred Mitchell has been on what he calls the tour of the long good bye. At this re-election in November of last year, he said that he would be visiting every branch and island, in his capacity as chairman, and that he expected that the campaign for chairman last time would have been his penultimate campaign. That said, he has been to East Grand Bahama, West Grand Bahama, North Abaco, Green Turtle Cay, North Andros and will be in South Andros during the week. The idea is to take soundings, a midterm diagnostic of where the party is in relation to its supporters and to the future as we prepare for the campaign of 2026. We know that the fact that the FNM is fighting like cats and dogs doesn’t mean a hill of beans. We have seen the script before, economy going great guns under Perry Christie in 2007 but the people voted for the FNM to replace the PLP. We are seeking to avoid it this time. But supporters are in an interesting mood, let’s put it that way. There is a lot of work to be done.