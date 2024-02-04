THE TOURISM WARNINGS AND THE FALLOUT

The American government through its embassy in Nassau issued a warning to the world, but to its citizens by law, that they had information that made The Bahamas a place where tourists visiting should exercise extreme caution when venturing out. They left the level of the threat at level 2, which meant they were not advising people not to travel here. Level three would allow the hotels’ convention customers to cancel without penalty. The industry and the country were alarmed at the warning. The fact is the warning came because there were 18 murders within two weeks of the start of the year, The local population was panicked by the murders but then the elites became upset once the warnings of the US went out. The Bahamas government was concerned that there was a concern. However, it started by ramping up the efforts to solve the crime problem and to explain to the world the facts. Notwithstanding the 18 murders, the country was and is largely safe for tourists and there was and is no need for concern. It got worse when the American media picked it up, the Canadians joined the bandwagon and the British as well. So our main markets were warning people this was a dangerous place. Tourism officials were livid. They felt that they were being sabotaged by trusted allies without warning. So far the effects have been minimal and the cancellations few but this is something we have to watch. Instead of ranting at the Americans who have their own problems with violence every day, we need to solve the murder problem.