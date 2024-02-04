A MESSAGE TO THE CHAMBER IN FREEPORT: BUTT OUT

James Carey of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce had some advice to the government which he proffered in the Nassau Guardian’s Grand Bahama News Page last week. He said that the Government and the Grand Bahama Port Authority should stop trading barbs in public and start talking on camera for the betterment of the city. Question we have is who the hell was asking James Carey or the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce anything? They are not a part of this dialogue. It’s none of their business. If you want a dialogue, then that should be with the Port asking them about the usuary prices they are charging people to do business in Freeport. But we digress, we don’t need advice from the Chamber of Commerce. We just need the shareholders to perform their obligations under the Hawksbill Creek Agreement, then there would be no argument.