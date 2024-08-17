A SUCCESSFUL BANQUET IN GRAND BAHAMA FOR THE PLP

10 August 2024

PLP Vice Chair Julian Swayer with Ambassador Brian Seymour

Prime Minister Philip Davis and Mrs. Davis

The newly installed officers of the Men and Women’s Branches of Grand Bahama

Stalwart Councilor Fred Moss and Mrs. Moss

Patrica Cleare, Women’s Branch Chair Nassau and Secretary General of the PLP Barbara Cartwright

Stalwart Councilor Donaldson

A thousand people crowded into a room in Grand Bahama on Saturday 10 August 2024. They were all PLPs who put aside their parochial differences to support the installation banquet. It did not go unnoticed that the usual suspects were there making their moves but on the surface that was all that counts, unit. The Prime Minister and leader of the party Philip Davis underscored the point. The party in Grand Bahama just be unified. We give the same advice to them and say thank you to them.