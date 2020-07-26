A Visit With Pastor Rex Major

For Immediate Release

23 July 2020

Renowned Evangelist Oral Rex Ricardo Major paid a courtesy call on the Leader of the Opposition, the Hon. Philip Brave Davis, on Thursday, 23rd July 2020 at his downtown Opposition office. Evangelist Major was accompanied by Mr. Felton Williamson.

Evangelist Major presented Mr. Davis with his book, “MARCH ON TO GLORY AND TO GOD.” The book is semi autobiographical in nature and contains selected radio messages delivered by Rev. Major during The Bahamas’ early days of Independence.

Felton Williamson presented his CD to Mr. Davis entitled, “ALL I NEED IS YOUR KINGDOM”, a tribute to the late Dr. Myles Munroe and Dr. Richard Pinder.

Mr. Davis was joined by Senator Fred Mitchell. Senator Mitchell said: “ It was a delight for me to be with Pastor Major who was in fine avuncular form and full of good humour. He is 85 years old, a font of knowledge and wisdom. A great experience. His daughter Jewel and I are good friends.”

