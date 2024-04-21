A Visit With Shippen Bright and Holly Ulrich In New Hampshire

Fred Mitchell paid a courtesy visit to Shippen Bright and his wife Holly Ulrich in their hometown in Exeter, New Hampshire, USA. Mr Bright, a navy veteran and fellow Kennedy School, Harvard University alum of Mr Mitchell, is a long time friend and benefactor of The Bahamas with support for environmental projects in Small Hope Bay, Andros. Most recently in 2019 was a Fulbright recipient at the University of The Bahamas and his wife Holly ran the World Central Kitchen programme in Nassau in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. The visit was simply to acknowledge the friendship and to say thank you. 18 April 2024