Police Men Go For Training

Fred Mitchell congratulates and with the leave of the Prime Minister and the concurrence of the Minister of National Security and the support of the Commissioner of Police bids best wishes at LPIA to mid-level management officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force on a one-month leadership course at the International Leadership Program, College of Policing London, United Kingdom. From left to right:

Assistant Superintendent Delvin Davis, Chief Superintendent Ichle Simms, Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell Assistant Superintendent Bernard Ferguson and Assistant Superintendent Freddie Lightbourne. 20 April 2024. Photo by Calvin Brown Jr RBDF