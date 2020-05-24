A Word On The PLP Fifth Columnists

A fifth column is any group of people who undermine a larger group from within, usually in favour of an enemy group or nation. The activities of a fifth column can be overt or clandestine. So that is what the dictionary says about a fifth column or if you want to use the personal noun “columnist”. Last week Chair of the PLP Fred Mitchell issued a voice note which he warned that PLPs should note the presence of a fifth column. There are a handful of them. Their names are well known and they pretend that they are supporting the leadership team but are in league with FNM partisans to discredit the existing leadership of the PLP. He advised the PLPs when their voice notes come around to delete and move on. The fifth columnists typically say they support the PLP but they cannot support the existing leadership. They have a record of being extortionists. That is they raise trouble then come to the leader and ask him for money to keep them quiet. Some of them are mentally ill and should report to Sandilands. But one correspondent to the Chairman when the note came out said that what he should do is simply put in Bahamianese. They are c….suckers. We hope you get it.