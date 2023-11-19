ALMA ADAMS IS BURIED

Deputy to the Governor General Ruby Ann Cooper Darling says a formal farewell

Deputy to the Governor General Ruby Ann Cooper Darling with Apryl Major, daughter of the former Senator

We said a sad farewell to former Senator Alma Admas after she was reposed in state at the foyer of the Senate on Thursday 6 November 2023. At her passing she was the Chancellor of the Bahamas Alrae Ramsey Institute of Foreign Affairs with the rank of Ambassador.  The official funeral was held at St Agnes Anglican Church on Friday 17 November 2023.  She was lauded by the Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell and Prime Minister Philip Davis.

