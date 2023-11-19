RICARDO GRANT THE PONZI MAN FNM CANDIDATE

Interestingly enough, The Tribune ran a front-page story about the allegations by someone who was taken in by an alleged Ponzi scheme foisted upon him by Ricardo Grant, the Bishop, that the FNM is trying to foist upon the people of Grand Bahama and Bimini.  The man said he wanted his money back.  He paid 500 to the dear Bishop and his wife.  They got nothing back.  He demanded and got return of 300 dollars.  Now he needs his remaining two hundred dollars. Ricardo Grant said he would explain to The Tribune the whole thing but never called them back.  This is the man the FNM wants us to vote for.  Never!

