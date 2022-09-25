Alphonso Smith Of North Andros Passes Away

The Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party Fred Mitchell announced with regret the death of Alphonso Smith, Stalwart Councilor, of North Andros on Friday 23 September 2022. Mr. Mitchell said: “ A true soldier has left us. May he rest in peace.”

Here is the Chairman’s full statement:

24 September 2022

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a political giant and community leader in North Andros, Alphonso Smith.

Mr. Smith was a public servant, a businessman, a political activist and a leader in the North Andros community who dedicated his life to the development of North Andros.

Even in our defeat, Alphonso ensured that there was a PLP presence in the north of that island. The leadership of the party could always call on him to provide reliable assessments of “conditions on the ground” and he routinely offered unsolicited advice and recommendations on both political strategy and public policy to advance that dynamic and diverse community and constituency.

For his dedicated service, the PLP conferred on Mr. Smith the title of Stalwart Councilor, the party’s highest honor.

We thank Alphonso Smith for his dedicated activism, public service and simply say: Go with God Alphonso and receive your just and eternal reward.

On behalf of the leader of the Progressive Liberal Party, the Hon. Philip E. Davis and Mrs. Davis, Deputy Leader, the Hon. I. Chester Cooper and Mrs. Cooper, the officers and members of the Progressive Liberal Party, I express condolences to the family of Alphonso Smith on his passing and to the officers and members of the North Andros and Berry Islands Branch of the Progressive Liberal Party.

May he rest in peace.

END