Alphonso Smith Of North Andros Passes Away

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party Fred Mitchell announced with regret the death of Alphonso Smith, Stalwart Councilor, of North Andros on Friday 23 September 2022. Mr. Mitchell said: “ A true soldier has left us. May he rest in peace.”

Here is the Chairman’s full statement:

24 September 2022

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a political giant and community leader in North Andros, Alphonso Smith.

Mr. Smith was a public servant, a businessman, a political activist and a leader in the North Andros community who dedicated his life to the development of North Andros.

Even in our defeat, Alphonso ensured that there was a PLP presence in the north of that island. The leadership of the party could always call on him to provide reliable assessments of “conditions on the ground” and he routinely offered unsolicited advice and recommendations on both political strategy and public policy to advance that dynamic and diverse community and constituency.

For his dedicated service, the PLP conferred on Mr. Smith the title of Stalwart Councilor, the party’s highest honor.

We thank Alphonso Smith for his dedicated activism, public service and simply say: Go with God Alphonso and receive your just and eternal reward.

On behalf of the leader of the Progressive Liberal Party, the Hon. Philip E. Davis and Mrs. Davis, Deputy Leader, the Hon. I. Chester Cooper and Mrs. Cooper, the officers and members of the Progressive Liberal Party, I express condolences to the family of Alphonso Smith on his passing and to the officers and members of the North Andros and Berry Islands Branch of the Progressive Liberal Party.

May he rest in peace.

END

This Week's Posts

Association of Small Island States meet with the Egyptian Foreign Minister

THE TRAFFIC JAMS IN NEW YORK FOR THE ANNUAL UN SHOW

P M AT THE U N: BLACK GOVERNED COUNTRIES MATTER TOO

WACKY BELINDA WINS AGAIN FOR LORD’S SAKE

THE VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY CONTINUES

THE PM ON DEBT TO GDP RATIO

NO MASKS & NO TESTS FOR THE BAHAMAS EXCEPT IN SUPERVALU

This Month's Posts

WACKY BELINDA WINS AGAIN FOR LORD’S SAKE

THE VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY CONTINUES

THE PM ON DEBT TO GDP RATIO

NO MASKS & NO TESTS FOR THE BAHAMAS EXCEPT IN SUPERVALU

FNM DEPUTY LEADER AFTER THE PM’S SPEECH

WORKER KIDNAPPED IN HAITI HAS BEEN RELEASED

New York In Pictures Last Week

The Prime Minister After His Address At The U N

Fred Mitchell With The Foreign Minister Of Brazil

Fred Mitchell With The Foreign Minister Of India

Fred Mitchell With Minister of State For Expo Of Saudi Arabia

Fred Mitchell With The Minister OF State Qatar

WACKY BELINDA WINS AGAIN FOR LORD’S SAKE

THE VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY CONTINUES

THE PM ON DEBT TO GDP RATIO

NO MASKS & NO TESTS FOR THE BAHAMAS EXCEPT IN SUPERVALU

FNM DEPUTY LEADER AFTER THE PM’S SPEECH

WORKER KIDNAPPED IN HAITI HAS BEEN RELEASED

Facebook-f Instagram