Ambassador Bastian Presents Credentials To President of Guatemala

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Prime Minister Philip Davis was present when Ambassador Sebastian Bastian presented credentials to the President of Guatemala on Friday 12 May 2023 becoming officially the Ambassador for The Bahamas of Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei

This Week's Posts

THE INLAND REVENUE GETS IT WRONG

MESSAGE DISCIPLINE: WHEN NOT TO SPEAK

NOT GULTY VERDICT IN THE FOX HILL MURDERS: SHAME

CONGRATULATIONS MINISTER OF LABOUR

ADRIAN GIBOSN TRIES TO DUCK THE COURTS

WHERE ARE THE FNM WOMEN AND THEIR OUTRAGE NOW

MICHAEL PINTARD UNDER ATTACK FROM THE TRIBE

This Month's Posts

CONGRATULATIONS MINISTER OF LABOUR

ADRIAN GIBOSN TRIES TO DUCK THE COURTS

WHERE ARE THE FNM WOMEN AND THEIR OUTRAGE NOW

MICHAEL PINTARD UNDER ATTACK FROM THE TRIBE

MICHAEL PINTARD ASKS FOR AN ACOUNTING ON HIS UK TRIP

Fred Mitchell At The Mayo Clinic

Mitchell Meets FAO Director General

Meeting The Italian Vice Minister

Meeting The Lawyers For Alrae Ramsey And Blair John

A Purpose Built Rum

Foreign Minister Signs IDLO Agreement

Mother’s Day In Fox Hill

CONGRATULATIONS MINISTER OF LABOUR

ADRIAN GIBOSN TRIES TO DUCK THE COURTS

WHERE ARE THE FNM WOMEN AND THEIR OUTRAGE NOW

MICHAEL PINTARD UNDER ATTACK FROM THE TRIBE

MICHAEL PINTARD ASKS FOR AN ACOUNTING ON HIS UK TRIP

Fred Mitchell At The Mayo Clinic

Facebook-f Instagram