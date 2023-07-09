AN APOLOGY FROM KIRK CORNISH

The following statement was issued by Kirk Cornish, MP for North Abaco about a statement he made at a function in North Abaco 1 July 2023 to mark the independence of The Bahamas in which he indicated that he was the Prime Minister of North Abaco:

Clarification and Apology from Kirk Cornish, MP for North Abaco, Regarding Recent Comments



During an independence event over the weekend, I sought to make the point that it is my privilege and my responsibility to implement Cabinet policy in Abaco.



I sincerely regret the way I expressed the point.



I have the honour of representing Abaconians in Parliament and the honour of carrying out the policies of the Prime Minister and Cabinet in Abaco. I am the representative of the Prime Minister on the island, but of course, I do not possess his authority.



There is only one Prime Minister in The Bahamas, and I serve at his pleasure.



I unreservedly apologize to the Prime Minister, my parliamentary colleagues, and the people of North Abaco.



I am deeply committed to serving to the best of my ability and will continue to work hard to promote rebuilding our beautiful home.



Kirk Cornish

Member of Parliament,

Parliamentary Secretary