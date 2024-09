Bahamas Honoured In New York

Fred Mitchell with Ambassador Stan Smith and Permanent Secretary Melvin Seymour in New York City at the Future of Climate Summit hosted by Purpose Driven Innovation in partnership with Venionaire Capitol and Circle X Green Trillion Club with Enzo di Taranto Xzen at the table who presented an award to The Bahamas for its leadership on climate change issues. Marina Bird, ESG News and Alexandra Geithner, Planet Gold Media.