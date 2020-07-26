BAHAMASAIR TURNED BACK AND SALARY CUTS

Chair of Bahamasair Tommy Turnquest

The Prime Minister Hubert Minnis and the Chairman of Bahamasair Tommy Turnquest have indicated that the entire fleet of planes is now idle and the country cannot afford to keep the staff with no revenue coming in. So the proposal is that the salaries of the staff will be cut until the airline gets back up and running. It’s been a rough week for Bahamasair. Their passengers were stopped on the tarmac in Freeport on their way to Nassau, some say another flight was turned back in the air. And what is confirmed is that two flights one from Freeport and one from Ft Lauderdale on Tuesday 21 August 2020 were met on the ground and the passengers were arrested by the police, carted on to buses and sent to a government quarantine centre.