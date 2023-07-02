BAHAMIANS IN BERMUDA

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The Foreign Minister of The Bahamas Fred Mitchell represented the Bahamas Government in Bermuda to mark the 50th anniversary of the independence of The Bahamas as organized by the Bahamian community in Bermuda.

Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, with Premier David Burt of Bermuda and former Attorney General Michael Scott with N Cole Simmons, Leader of the Opposition and Deputy Leader Craig Cannonair with Dennis Lister, Speaker of the House and with Chair of the PLP Dawne Simmons at the Reginald Burrows Hall in Bermuda. 30 June 2023 and a building portrait of the late Dame Lois Browne Evans, former Leader of the Opposition of Bermuda and former Attorney General.

This Week's Posts

Fred Mitchell visits Opposition leader in Bermuda

Fred Mitchell visits the grave site of Arthur Hodgson

Fred Mitchell responds to Grand Bahama Port Authority’s latest press release

Fred Mitchell live on Motion to Adjourn radio talk show in Bermuda

KEITH BELL ROW: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

THE TRUTH ON CITIZENSHIP

WE SUPPORT VAUGHN CASH AGAINT PATRICK PAUL

This Month's Posts

Fred Mitchell live on Motion to Adjourn radio talk show in Bermuda

KEITH BELL ROW: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

THE TRUTH ON CITIZENSHIP

WE SUPPORT VAUGHN CASH AGAINT PATRICK PAUL

BAHAMIANS IN BERMUDA

THE SUB AND THE BAHAMAS AND THE TITANIC

U S SUPREME COURT: BASTION OF RACISM AND MISOGNY

REVERSE MISOGYNY AT UNIVERSITY OF THE BAHAMAS?

CHINA AND THE BIG STICK

THE UNCLE TOMS OF FREEPORT

Fox Hill Branch Meeting

Visiting Bermuda

Fred Mitchell live on Motion to Adjourn radio talk show in Bermuda

KEITH BELL ROW: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

THE TRUTH ON CITIZENSHIP

WE SUPPORT VAUGHN CASH AGAINT PATRICK PAUL

BAHAMIANS IN BERMUDA

THE SUB AND THE BAHAMAS AND THE TITANIC

Facebook-f Instagram