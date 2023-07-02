BAHAMIANS IN BERMUDA

The Foreign Minister of The Bahamas Fred Mitchell represented the Bahamas Government in Bermuda to mark the 50th anniversary of the independence of The Bahamas as organized by the Bahamian community in Bermuda.

Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, with Premier David Burt of Bermuda and former Attorney General Michael Scott with N Cole Simmons, Leader of the Opposition and Deputy Leader Craig Cannonair with Dennis Lister, Speaker of the House and with Chair of the PLP Dawne Simmons at the Reginald Burrows Hall in Bermuda. 30 June 2023 and a building portrait of the late Dame Lois Browne Evans, former Leader of the Opposition of Bermuda and former Attorney General.