WE SUPPORT VAUGHN CASH AGAINT PATRICK PAUL

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

(Comment follow the video—Editor)

Vaughn Cash, the innocuous pastor of Evangelistic Temple, announced by video note, posted on You Tube, that he had been defrocked for a period of 90 days because he had allowed some preachers that were not part of the fellowship of Assemblies of God in The Bahamas to preach in his church. This was the doing of Patrick Paul and Charlene his wife who rides around in a Mercedes Benz.  Rev. Paul is the longtime head of the Assemblies of God in The Bahamas. The wife is no longer working for Commonwealth Bank and people are wondering why, the former DNA candidate for the House of Assembly is no longer there.  The Pastor Paul is in a desperate attempt to stay head of the Assemblies of God and well Pastor Vaughn Cash may have been an alternative.  So of course the suspension wipes that possibility off the map.  We don’t know what Pastor Cash will do or what his members will do about continuing in the fellowship, where they are the largest financial contributors who keep Mrs. Paul in gas money for that Mercedes.  This isn’t the first time a man has been beguiled.  It seems in early creation there was a similar event and we repeat it now from the first book in the Bible:

“Who told you that you were naked?” the LORD God asked. “Have you eaten from the tree whose fruit I commanded you not to eat?” The man replied, “It was the woman you gave me who gave me the fruit, and I ate it.” Then the LORD God asked the woman, “What have you done?” “The serpent deceived me,” she replied.  That is why I ate it. Genesis 3 v 11-13…

17 And to the man God said,“ Since you listened to your wife and ate from the tree    whose fruit I commanded you not to eat, the ground is cursed because of you.    All your life you will struggle to scratch a living from it.”

Someone needs to repeat this passage to Patrick Paul, the head of the Assemblies of God in The Bahamas,

This Week's Posts

Fred Mitchell visits Opposition leader in Bermuda

Fred Mitchell visits the grave site of Arthur Hodgson

Fred Mitchell responds to Grand Bahama Port Authority’s latest press release

Fred Mitchell live on Motion to Adjourn radio talk show in Bermuda

KEITH BELL ROW: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

THE TRUTH ON CITIZENSHIP

WE SUPPORT VAUGHN CASH AGAINT PATRICK PAUL

This Month's Posts

Fred Mitchell live on Motion to Adjourn radio talk show in Bermuda

KEITH BELL ROW: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

THE TRUTH ON CITIZENSHIP

WE SUPPORT VAUGHN CASH AGAINT PATRICK PAUL

BAHAMIANS IN BERMUDA

THE SUB AND THE BAHAMAS AND THE TITANIC

U S SUPREME COURT: BASTION OF RACISM AND MISOGNY

REVERSE MISOGYNY AT UNIVERSITY OF THE BAHAMAS?

CHINA AND THE BIG STICK

THE UNCLE TOMS OF FREEPORT

Fox Hill Branch Meeting

Visiting Bermuda

Fred Mitchell live on Motion to Adjourn radio talk show in Bermuda

KEITH BELL ROW: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

THE TRUTH ON CITIZENSHIP

WE SUPPORT VAUGHN CASH AGAINT PATRICK PAUL

BAHAMIANS IN BERMUDA

THE SUB AND THE BAHAMAS AND THE TITANIC

Facebook-f Instagram