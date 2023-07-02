WE SUPPORT VAUGHN CASH AGAINT PATRICK PAUL

(Comment follow the video—Editor)

Vaughn Cash, the innocuous pastor of Evangelistic Temple, announced by video note, posted on You Tube, that he had been defrocked for a period of 90 days because he had allowed some preachers that were not part of the fellowship of Assemblies of God in The Bahamas to preach in his church. This was the doing of Patrick Paul and Charlene his wife who rides around in a Mercedes Benz. Rev. Paul is the longtime head of the Assemblies of God in The Bahamas. The wife is no longer working for Commonwealth Bank and people are wondering why, the former DNA candidate for the House of Assembly is no longer there. The Pastor Paul is in a desperate attempt to stay head of the Assemblies of God and well Pastor Vaughn Cash may have been an alternative. So of course the suspension wipes that possibility off the map. We don’t know what Pastor Cash will do or what his members will do about continuing in the fellowship, where they are the largest financial contributors who keep Mrs. Paul in gas money for that Mercedes. This isn’t the first time a man has been beguiled. It seems in early creation there was a similar event and we repeat it now from the first book in the Bible:

“Who told you that you were naked?” the LORD God asked. “Have you eaten from the tree whose fruit I commanded you not to eat?” The man replied, “It was the woman you gave me who gave me the fruit, and I ate it.” Then the LORD God asked the woman, “What have you done?” “The serpent deceived me,” she replied. That is why I ate it. Genesis 3 v 11-13…

17 And to the man God said,“ Since you listened to your wife and ate from the tree whose fruit I commanded you not to eat, the ground is cursed because of you. All your life you will struggle to scratch a living from it.”

Someone needs to repeat this passage to Patrick Paul, the head of the Assemblies of God in The Bahamas,