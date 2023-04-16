BAN BREEDING AND OWNERSHIP OF PIT BULLS

Adrian White MP FNM

The PLP’s Fred Mitchell spoke in the House of Assembly following an intervention by MP Adrian White (FNM St Ann’s) in which the St Ann’s MP said that there should be the banning of the ownership and breeding of pit bulls. Mr. Mitchell agreed in a statement to the press. In the House he indicated that one of his other concerns was that while walking or running in The Bahamas, there was the constant problem of dogs untethered, charging out at people on the streets. He reminded people that it is offence to have an open yard and the dog is untied.