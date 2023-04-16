BAN BREEDING AND OWNERSHIP OF PIT BULLS

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Adrian White MP FNM

The PLP’s Fred Mitchell spoke in the House of Assembly following an intervention by MP Adrian White (FNM St Ann’s) in which the St Ann’s MP said that there should be the banning of the ownership and breeding of pit bulls.  Mr. Mitchell agreed in a statement to the press. In the House he indicated that one of his other concerns was that while walking or running in The Bahamas, there was the constant problem of dogs untethered, charging out at people on the streets.  He reminded people that it is offence to have an open yard and the dog is untied.

This Week's Posts

Fred Mitchell welcoming remarks at the opening of the Consul General’s office in Toronto, Canada

MINNIS: THE GORILLA IN THE MIST

IN LANISHA’S CASE SOME ONE PELADS GUILTY (UH OH!)

THE RUMOUR MILL IN THE BAHAMAS: SULLYING AN MP’S NAME

BAN BREEDING AND OWNERSHIP OF PIT BULLS

KUMBYA IN THE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

SAILING NOW THE NATIONAL SPORT

This Month's Posts

THE RUMOUR MILL IN THE BAHAMAS: SULLYING AN MP’S NAME

BAN BREEDING AND OWNERSHIP OF PIT BULLS

KUMBYA IN THE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

SAILING NOW THE NATIONAL SPORT

PHOTO ESSAY ON CARIFTA

CONSULATE GENERAL OPENS IN TORONTO BY PRIME MINISTER

HUBERT MINNIS THE GORILLA

ACKLINS WITHOUT POWER: PRIME MINISTER PISSED OFF

The Water Main Burst In Fox Hill

Ballers Come To Visit Fred Mitchell From South Andros

The Easter Monday Holiday In Fox Hill

U S Envoys Comes Calling

THE RUMOUR MILL IN THE BAHAMAS: SULLYING AN MP’S NAME

BAN BREEDING AND OWNERSHIP OF PIT BULLS

KUMBYA IN THE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

SAILING NOW THE NATIONAL SPORT

PHOTO ESSAY ON CARIFTA

CONSULATE GENERAL OPENS IN TORONTO BY PRIME MINISTER

Facebook-f Instagram