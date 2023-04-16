THE RUMOUR MILL IN THE BAHAMAS: SULLYING AN MP’S NAME

There is a little known or used provision of The Penal Code of the Statute Laws of The Bahamas, Section 441 which reads: “ Whoever, pending any proceedings in any court, publishes in writing or otherwise anything concerning the proceedings or any party thereto, with intent to excite any popular prejudice for or against any party to the proceedings, is guilty of a misdemeanor.”.  In other words, while the police are investigating a matter which may come before the courts, the press should refrain from talking about it.  That used to be the rule.  But today, the press even the mainstream press, let alone the social media people, are busy with every single speculation.  This past week it is about an MP who is alleged to have assaulted his girlfriend. The Tribune published a story on Friday 14 April 2023 where members of the family and the complainant say that the police are seeking to sweep the matter under the carpet.  This is certainly prejudicial and probably untrue.  The press should be reminded of the law.

