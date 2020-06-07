BELINDA’S TEACHERS ON STANDBY

Tribune photo

The Prime Minister Hubert Minnis who is described in law as the competent authority shows that he is anything but that every day. He announced at his press conference on Thursday 4 June 2020 that the national exams for BGCSE and BJC are to take place beginning the 13 July 2020. The President of the Bahamas Union of Teacher, the quarrelsome and disgusting Belinda Wilson was having none of that. Within minutes of his announcement, she told her teachers by voice note that the schools close on the 12 June 2020 for students and 19 June 2020 for teachers for summer break. So she didn’t know how any exams could be held in July. This one is gonna be good. Send for some popcorn.