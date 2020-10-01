Bermuda To Call Elections 1 October 2020

21 August 2020



I have today extended fraternal greetings to the PLP in Bermuda as they begin their campaign for re-election.



I have indicated

on behalf of the Progressive Liberal Party, our Leader Philip Davis and Mrs. Davis, Deputy Leader Chester Cooper and Mrs. Cooper and the entire Parliamentary team, officers and members, our best wishes.



General Elections were announced today for 1 October 2020.



We wish the very best to Premier David Burt and the team on election day and going forward.



PLP All the way!



End