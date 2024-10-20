Betty Mackey Widow On the Late Fox Hill MP George Mackey Dies

The following statement was issued by Fred Mitchell MP for Fox Hill on 18 October 2024:

I just learned that Betty Mackey, widow of the late MP for Fox Hill George Mackey, passed away today. Much of Mr. Mackey’s success was driven and supported by her quiet brave endurance. She was 89 years old. I have spoken to Phaedra her daughter to express our condolences as a constituency to the family including the other daughter Michelle and the grand children. May she rest in peace.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

18 October 2024