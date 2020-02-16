BOBBY GLINTON BURIED

Photos in the church by Peter Ramsay

Memorial 12 February 2020 at PLP Headquarters

Funeral 14 November 2020 at the Christ Church Cathedral

Edward Francis “ Bobby” Glinton was buried in the cemetery of the church of St Mary on Friday 14 February 2020 following a state service at the Christ Church Cathedral. He was lionized by the officers of the state and was sent to his resting place by a police honour guard. Mr. Glinton served in Parliament from 1977 to 1987 as the MP for South Beach. He was an officer of the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union and a founder of the credit union movement in The Bahamas. Before the funeral a memorial service was held at the PLP’s Headquarters on Wednesday 12th February 2020. The photos of the funeral are by Peter Ramsay.

Representing the Prime Minister is Renward Wells, Minister of Transport.

The Members of Cabinet and Parliament, Senate and former Prime Ministers. Senator Fred Mitchell and Leader of the PLP Philip Davis are in the second row.

Leader of the Opposition Philip Davis MP

Former Minister Hope Strachan, former MP Ruby Ann Cooper Darling, former Attorneys General Alfred Sears and Sean McWeeney.

The Ferguson Family, relatives of the Edward Glinton. Pictured with Senator Fred Mitchell

The official party leaves the church with the Parliamentary Pall Bearers. For the PLP its Leader Philip Davis, Deputy Leader Chester Cooper, Glenys Hanna Martin MP and Picewell Forbes MP

The widow Glinton leaves the Cathedral with her children