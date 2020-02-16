BOBBY GLINTON BURIED

Photos in the church by Peter Ramsay
Memorial 12 February 2020 at PLP Headquarters
Funeral 14 November 2020 at the Christ Church Cathedral
Edward Francis “ Bobby” Glinton was buried in the cemetery of the church of St Mary on Friday 14 February 2020 following a state service at the Christ Church Cathedral. He was lionized by the officers of the state and was sent to his resting place by a police honour guard. Mr. Glinton served in Parliament from 1977 to 1987 as the MP for South Beach. He was an officer of the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union and a founder of the credit union movement in The Bahamas. Before the funeral a memorial service was held at the PLP’s Headquarters on Wednesday 12th February 2020. The photos of the funeral are by Peter Ramsay.