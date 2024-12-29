BOXING DAY JUNKANOO IS IN THE HISTORY BOOKS

Prime Minister Philip Davis, former Prime Minister Pery Christie and Governor General Cynthia Pratt greet the Saxon Superstars on Bay Street Boxing Day 2024.

Congratulations to the Saxon Superstars, the boys from Mason’s Addition. They have now won three straight Junkanoo parades. Everyone predicted this because the Valley Boys, the once impregnable Valley Boys, were dead in the water. Drowning in an internecine fight that made no sense and in which no one would give. They sunk themselves.

The lady who was representing them along with Jerome Sawyer on TV, in her red dress, was left speechless when Jerome Sawyer asked her what was her view after the Valley passed. She could hardly speak. She expressed her disappointment and embarrassment.

This is the time of year when people in the country divide into tribes: the Saxons the Valley, Roots, Genisis, Music Makers, Congos, One Family. They are all tied to neighbourhoods in New Providence. The allegiance is fierce.

The Valley Bys have been drifting since their supreme leader Gus Cooper died. He was succeeded by Brian Adderley but the fellas believed he was not moving a progressive direction and urged him to call elections. One faction then went and grabbed the name Valley Boys but they did not have the hearts and minds of the establishment valley. The right to the name is being fought in the courts.

We urged the Governmt to stay out of it. The Prime Minister’s brother as one of the insurgents. Nothing politically good could come out of it for the PLP.

In the end, it was the Saxons and chances are on New Year’s day it will be Saxons again.

