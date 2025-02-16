BRAVE ON MARITAL RAPE BUT SILENT ON HERSCHEL WALKER

Tribune image of Senator Michaela Barnett Ellis

Senator Michalea Barnett Ellis spoke in the Senate on the Foreign Service Bills but said nothing about the bills but instead spoke about the government not proceeding to pass the anti-marital rape law. She used a pun saying that the PLP was not Brave enough to pass the marital rape law. Ha! Ha! Very funny! Except that neither is the women’s movement or the FNM brave enough to call out the United States President himself accused of serial abuse of women, for proposing to nominate for Ambassador to The Bahamas Hershell Walker who has been accused by five women in the United States including former female partners of battering them. The FNM women haves said not a word. We say to Senator Barnett Ellis: go stuff yourself.