BRAVE SAYS: COSTS WHAT COSTS

Prime Minister Philip Davis did a brave thing last week when he was cross-examined by the press about the costs of the trip to London to see the King for his coronation.  The Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard is obsessed about the cost of travel.  He was a participant in the travel so perhaps he can start with his own figures and tell us how much that suit cost that he was wearing.  But the Prime Minister told the press that he hadn’t heard anyone complain about costs. We agree.  We haven’t either. LOL

