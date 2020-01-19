BRIAN SEYMOUR’S UPDATE ON THE MESS IN FREEPORT AFTER DORIAN

The Forgotten Riviera

In the aftermath of hurricane Dorian, I have chosen a deliberate path of peace and upliftment of our community. The rebuilding and restoration of our community demanded maturity, sound judgement, a clear vision, and cohesion by the Port Authority and Government working together for a positive outcome, for the city of Freeport.

Palm Bay Subdivision is the Riviera we have called home for the last 9 years. It is situated north of the Garden of the Groves along the Grand Lucayan Waterway. The houses in this area were severely impacted by flood waters. What has been even more cruel than the floodwaters which destroyed the homes in the area is the lack of attention given to the subdivisions.

Today, boats still lay across the main arteries leading into the interior of the subdivision. Electrical and phone wires still lay as obstructions on the streets along with abandoned cars.

*Is it an unreasonable expectation to expect better, four months later?

*Is this inaction all by Design?

*Who do we turn to?

Who has failed us? Is it the

Government

Port Authority / LUSCO

Grand Bahama Power Company

BTC

Cable Bahamas

God willing, we will rebuild. Can we expect the services we once had?