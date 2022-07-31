BRITISH JOURNALIST SAYS THE UK ROYAL FAMILY DONE

An interesting interview with a British journalist predicts that the British Royal family will likely not survive beyond Prince Charles. He thinks that the young Prince William is not up to the mark intellectually and has flubbed it in terms of public policy. The way the young man has dealt with his brother’s marriage to a black woman and then the tour of the Caribbean turned out to be a public relations disaster. The writer said that the enduring image in the UK will be the young prince reaching through a fence in Belize to shake the hands of natives.