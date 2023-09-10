BTC’S EXPLANATION DOESN’T WASH

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

On 7 September 2023 BTC, the ailing telephone company, offered a long press statement to say why they can’t keep the service on in the islands of The Bahamas.  They admitted that their service dropped in Mayaguana, Inagua, Andros, Grand Bahama, and Abaco.  They neglected to mention New Providence.  Overall the service is just lousy,  According to them, it had to do with theft, power outages, and other malicious acts.  Yeah right.  It just doesn’t wash.  They say they will offer compensation to the people on their bills as a result of the defaults.

This Week's Posts

Fred Mitchell with his younger cousins Evensong sermon and benediction at St Agnes

FREEPORT OH FREEPORT: THE LICENCEES DON’T BE FOOLED

TERRY GAPE TORPEDOES THE PORT AUTHORITY’S CASE

PRIME MINISTER ADDRESSES THE UN ON THE ENVIRONMENT

BTC’S EXPLANATION DOESN’T WASH

NOW THAT THINGS ARE GOING WELL ATLANTIS BAILS

DUANE SANDS WITH HIS NASTY FNM SELF

This Month's Posts

PRIME MINISTER ADDRESSES THE UN ON THE ENVIRONMENT

BTC’S EXPLANATION DOESN’T WASH

NOW THAT THINGS ARE GOING WELL ATLANTIS BAILS

DUANE SANDS WITH HIS NASTY FNM SELF

THE MITCHELL INTERVIEW: ON THE FNM AND ON FREEPORT

THE PLP HAVING A CONVENTION THE FNM CANT

WE MUST DEFEAT THE CASHLESS SOCIETY

Fred Mitchell At NGC Meeting With Carmichael Branch

Caricom Africa Day

Fred Mitchell MP At L W Young Junior High In Fox Hill

Michael Pintard, The Joker

Fred Mitchell At The Chicago Institute Of Art

PRIME MINISTER ADDRESSES THE UN ON THE ENVIRONMENT

BTC’S EXPLANATION DOESN’T WASH

NOW THAT THINGS ARE GOING WELL ATLANTIS BAILS

DUANE SANDS WITH HIS NASTY FNM SELF

THE MITCHELL INTERVIEW: ON THE FNM AND ON FREEPORT

THE PLP HAVING A CONVENTION THE FNM CANT

Facebook-f Instagram