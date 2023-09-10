BTC’S EXPLANATION DOESN’T WASH

On 7 September 2023 BTC, the ailing telephone company, offered a long press statement to say why they can’t keep the service on in the islands of The Bahamas. They admitted that their service dropped in Mayaguana, Inagua, Andros, Grand Bahama, and Abaco. They neglected to mention New Providence. Overall the service is just lousy, According to them, it had to do with theft, power outages, and other malicious acts. Yeah right. It just doesn’t wash. They say they will offer compensation to the people on their bills as a result of the defaults.