NOW THAT THINGS ARE GOING WELL ATLANTIS BAILS

Isn’t life interesting?  On the same day, Atlantis, the largest hotel in The Bahamas, announced that they were having their best year ever.  The Minister of Tourism, Chester Cooper, was boasting that the slow period of Bahamian tourism is now to be a thing of the past, Reports emerged that Atlantis is selling the property and they are trying to get 2.5 billion for it.  Loudmouth Audrey Oswell, who runs the operation in Nassau for the mortgagee company and asset company Brookfield of Canada, owners of Atlantis, also announced that they have dropped their objections to Royal Caribbean putting their competing operation on the western end of Paradise Island.   She claimed that she was never really against it, only against the possible environmental damage.  Now she says that is all solved.  But of course, they have decided to bail.  This didn’t come from her.  Someone leaked it from headquarters in Canada.  Well  as it was once said: “ In the name of God go now.”

