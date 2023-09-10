DUANE SANDS WITH HIS NASTY FNM SELF

The following statement was issued by Fred Mitchell, Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party, in response to comments by Dr. Duane Sands, Chairman of the Free National Movement on the changes in the Cabinet. He said that this was like putting lipstick on a pig:

5 September 2023

Since Duane Sands knows what a pig looks like, he should find great comfort when he wakes up and looks in the mirror.

It is sad and reprehensible that an idle political party like the FNM, with a record of abject failure, over four and a half years of governance, cannot be civil in its language in public dialogue.

The comments are empty and devoid of sensible commentary. Clearly, the FNM does not wish the country well but is seeking to invite failure.

What a shame.

The PLP will press ahead for and in behalf of the Bahamian people. The Cabinet is an excellent choice. The Action agenda in the Blueprint for Change is in safe hands with our Prime Minister and his Cabinet.

Dr. Sands should keep his nasty language to himself.

