DUANE SANDS WITH HIS NASTY FNM SELF

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The following statement was issued by Fred Mitchell, Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party, in response to comments by Dr. Duane Sands, Chairman of the Free National Movement on the changes in the Cabinet.  He said that this was like putting lipstick on a pig:

5 September 2023

Since Duane Sands knows what a pig looks like, he should find great comfort when he wakes up and looks in the mirror.

It is sad and reprehensible that an idle political party like the FNM, with a record of abject failure, over four and a half years of governance, cannot be civil in its language in public dialogue.

The comments are empty and devoid of sensible commentary. Clearly, the FNM does not wish the country well but is seeking to invite failure.

What a shame.

The PLP will press ahead for and in behalf of the Bahamian people. The Cabinet is an excellent choice. The Action agenda in the Blueprint for Change is in safe hands with our Prime Minister and his Cabinet.

Dr. Sands should keep his nasty language to himself.

End

This Week's Posts

Fred Mitchell with his younger cousins Evensong sermon and benediction at St Agnes

FREEPORT OH FREEPORT: THE LICENCEES DON’T BE FOOLED

TERRY GAPE TORPEDOES THE PORT AUTHORITY’S CASE

PRIME MINISTER ADDRESSES THE UN ON THE ENVIRONMENT

BTC’S EXPLANATION DOESN’T WASH

NOW THAT THINGS ARE GOING WELL ATLANTIS BAILS

DUANE SANDS WITH HIS NASTY FNM SELF

This Month's Posts

PRIME MINISTER ADDRESSES THE UN ON THE ENVIRONMENT

BTC’S EXPLANATION DOESN’T WASH

NOW THAT THINGS ARE GOING WELL ATLANTIS BAILS

DUANE SANDS WITH HIS NASTY FNM SELF

THE MITCHELL INTERVIEW: ON THE FNM AND ON FREEPORT

THE PLP HAVING A CONVENTION THE FNM CANT

WE MUST DEFEAT THE CASHLESS SOCIETY

Fred Mitchell At NGC Meeting With Carmichael Branch

Caricom Africa Day

Fred Mitchell MP At L W Young Junior High In Fox Hill

Michael Pintard, The Joker

Fred Mitchell At The Chicago Institute Of Art

PRIME MINISTER ADDRESSES THE UN ON THE ENVIRONMENT

BTC’S EXPLANATION DOESN’T WASH

NOW THAT THINGS ARE GOING WELL ATLANTIS BAILS

DUANE SANDS WITH HIS NASTY FNM SELF

THE MITCHELL INTERVIEW: ON THE FNM AND ON FREEPORT

THE PLP HAVING A CONVENTION THE FNM CANT

Facebook-f Instagram