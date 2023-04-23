Canada Now Has Consulate General

15 April 2023

Prime Minister Philip Davis with Mrs. Kathryn Dillette following the cutting of the ribbon for the official opening with Al Dillette, Consul General looking on.

PRIME MINISTER PHILIP DAVIS:

Bahamians have long had a strong presence in Canada, and our historic ties have only grown stronger over time.

As the majority of Bahamians living in Canada are located in Toronto, relocating the Consulate Office to the city will help to more effectively serve the needs of our people and bolster the government’s commitment to fostering closer ties with the Bahamian diaspora.

Today, Prime Minister Davis attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new office site of The Bahamas Consulate General in Toronto, Canada.

