With Deputy Prime Minister and MP for Exuma Chester Cooper

Fred Mitchell walking around the National Regatta site in Elizabeth Harbour, Georgetown in Exuma 18 April 2023, with Niki and Felicia Williams at their stall.

With Commodore Danny Strachan

With the future sailors in training and the Governor General Sir Cornelius Smith

With the image of the great Skipper Rolly Gray

On the water with the Governor General Sir Cornelius Smith