Thursday 20 April 2023

Ambassador Sebastian Bastian

Posted the following on FB 21 April 2023:

“It was an honour meeting Dr. Arnoldo André, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Worship of Costa Rica, for the presentation of my Copie d’usage as the Bahamas Ambassador to The Republic of Costa Rica. I’m excited to embark on this journey of establishing strong diplomatic ties and creating bilateral opportunities to benefit both our beautiful countries.”