Cancelling Carifta

The madness continues. So the children of the region are now to suffer because the corona virus has caused a disease in the minds of adults. We continue to skeptical about State Warriors who despite the advice to cancel their game in San Francisco went ahead. They simply put in place protocols and precautions. That is the sensible thing to do. But here is the statement sounding the death knell to Carifta for this year:

Dear Members,

Please be advised that following consultation with the Executive Board of NACAC and the leadership of the Bermuda National Athletics Association it has been mutually agreed to postpone the CARIFTA Games that were scheduled to take place in Hamilton, Bermuda April 10-13, 2020.

This decision was not taken lightly but in the best interest of all stakeholders against the backdrop of the rapidly evolving situation with regard to the COVID-19 across the globe and supported by the World Health Organization declaring a global pandemic, which has led several countries, regardless of size, political ideology or wealth, to close their borders, cease travel and stop mass gatherings.

I have been advised that the Bermudian government has also announced a series of measures it is taking, with immediate effect, to protect its citizens. As have the governments of many of our CARIFTA family members.

Your NACAC Executive Board, in collaboration with the Bermuda National Athletics Association will continue to monitor all future developments with the view of the Bermuda 2020 CARIFTA Games being placed back on the calendar at the earliest possible date shortly after an all clear is given to resume normalcy.

With this in mind I urge you to maintain your athletes fitness level for this eventuality. You are also welcomed to make suggestions for alternative dates.

In the meantime I once again encourage you to please continue following the advisories from your respective health and governmental agencies in a collective effort to overcome this temporary setback.