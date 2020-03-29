Catholics And Anglicans Have Mass On TV

The only known rebel in the face of the order of the Prime Minister to shut down public worship services in the face of the Covid 19 pandemic is Rev T G Morrison of the Zion Baptist Church. Fancies himself a bit of a rebel but we hope that he doesn’t end up in the intensive care ward. Nevertheless we agree with his rebel spirt in the sense that the church without a whimper has capitulated to the tyranny of medical science and the imperiousness of the Government and shut their doors. The Catholics and Anglicans have been having services by the internet. God by electronic means. The spirit moving in mysterious ways.