This was the photo of the launch of the new digital currency of the Central Bank of The Bahamas called the Sand Dollar. The platform went live in Exuma on 27 December 2019. Here is what the Central Bank’s announcement said prior to the launch:

The central bank of the Bahamas (CBOB) has officially announced the launch of a digital currency test pilot in the Exuma district.

As previously reported, the CBOB has been developing a digital currency called the sand dollar that was originally planned for a test pilot on the island of Abaco. According to the most recent press release, the CBOB will be launching a sand dollar test pilot in the Exuma district with plans to extend the project to Abaco in the first half of next year.