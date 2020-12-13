CHESTER ATTACKS THE GOVT ON TRAVEL WITHIN THE COUNTRY

10 December 2020

It has come to my attention that the government is charging $25 for the health visa for travel to the Family Islands.

It is patently absurd and should immediately be stopped.

There is already a requirement to have a negative RT-PCR molecular test to travel to the Family Islands from Nassau and Grand Bahama.

Those tests cost at least $125 and up to $225.

But this new charge places additional burdens on Bahamians who want to return home to the Family Islands.

I ask that this decision be reversed immediately.

It flies in the face of good sense and once again burdens Bahamians at a time of great economic upheaval.