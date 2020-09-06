Chinese Labourers Want To Go Home

It was like a scene from the Bahamian Ballad John B Sail: “ I feel so break up I wanna go home.” On Tuesday 1 September 2020 Chinese workers from The Pointe development near the British Colonial Hilton Hotel went on strike. They marched to the Chinese Embassy. They demanded that they wanted to go home because they thought they would catch the Covid 19 virus in The Bahamas. The Bahamian police stood by and did nothing but contrast that to the arrest of Bahamian workers one week before at Windsor Park. Double standard under Hubert Minnis.