Clara Bell Dies

24 September 2023

The Prime Minister and Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party was informed early this afternoon of the death of Clara Bell, Wife of Minister of Housing and MP for Carmichael Keith Bell. The Prime Minister was in touch with the Minister personally after the news was conveyed and has expressed his condolences and that of the government and the PLP.

This is sad news. She was a smart lady, a consummate professional, an energetic supporter of her husband’s work, and in her own professional endeavours. She was a faithful and diligent mother to their three boys.

This is a sad time for the minister. We grieve with him. As he faces the days and months ahead, we will do all that we can as a party and as a government to assist him and his family in this hour of trial.

May she rest in peace.

