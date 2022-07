Minister of MOAMRFIA Hon. Clay Sweeting MP, Central & South Eleuthera, Parliamentary Secretary Hon. Leonardo D. Lightbourne – MP for North Andros & The Berry Islands, FAO Ambassador Winston Pinnock and officials from Bamsi Bahamas and Baic Bahamas paid a courtesy call to Jamaica’s Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr. In Jamaica yesterday. During the meeting, both Ministers vowed to lend each other support to combat food insecurity